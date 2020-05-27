Vincy Premier T10 League: Rangers bag consecutive wins, Strikers still winless

Botanic Garden Rangers thumped Dark View Explorers by eight wickets in the Vincy Premier League T10 on Wednesday to remain third in the points table with eight points.

Batting first, Deron Greaves (12) and Shamon Hooper (31) failed to give a big start to the Explorers as the former fell prey to Kimali Williams in the third over. Hooper hit a flurry of boundaries as the Explorers regained stability at 40/1 at the half-way mark.

However, the introduction of Williams worked again as Andrew Thomas was clean-bowled. Kimali's four-run over, with a wicket, proved to be a decisive moment in the innings as the Explorers could only manage to post 80/6 after 10 overs. Hooper was dismissed by Romario Bibby and Kesrick Williams finished with figures of 2/13.

Oziko Williams and Hyron Shallow made light work the chase for the Rangers. The opening pair put on a 59-run parternship before Shallow departed for 35 after being caught plumb by Sealron Williams.

Williams smashed consecutive boundaries in the next over and when he departed for 20, his team needed five runs from the last two overs.

Romel Currency Atticus Brown completed the formalities as the Rangers cruised to a comfortable win. This was Rangers' second win on the trot and it remains third with eight points. While Explorers are still fourth with four points.

-Strikers still missing the spark-

The first contest of the day, betwen Fort Charlotte Strikers and Grenadine Divers, was a rather one-sided affair.

After electing to bat, the Divers got off to a healthy start, scoring 31/1 after four overs. Its in-form batsman Alex Samuel broke the shackles in the next over, as he smashed Sylvan Spencer for a six and a four each, to take his team's total to 48/1 at the half-way mark.

Keron Cottoy castled Samuels for 25 in the seventh over to break a 51-run stand between skipper Asif Hooper and Samuels. Hooper (29), then, took charge of the onslaught after Samuel's departure he guided the Divers to 82/2 with two overs to go.

The ninth over was very eventful as Strikers pegged back the opposition with three wickets. In the end, Razine Browne and Tijourn Pope managed to drag their side to 103/ 5 after the alloted 10 overs. Kirton Lavia was the pick of the bowlers, as he returned with figures of 2/11 in two overs.

In response, the Strikers soared to 26/0 after the first three overs, thanks to a start by openers. Gidron Pope (18) and Resrick Williams (9). However, Richie Richard (2/11, two overs) sent both the openersapcking in the fourth over to stem the run flow. From thereon, the momentum shifted back to the bowling side as it reduced the Strikers to 48/5, with just three overs to go.

Razine Browne bowled a decent last over, conceding just 10, as the Strikers lost the contest by 31 runs slumped to its sixth consecutive defeat.

With this defeat, Strikers continue to reel at the bottom of the table, while Divers are placed fifith after bagging its second win.