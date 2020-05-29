Vincy Premier T10 League: Rangers bags last-ball thriller, Hikers wins again

Botanic Garden Rangers finished third in the league stage of the Vincy Premier T10 League after clinching a last-ball victory against Grednadine Divers on Friday.

The Divers' chances of qualifying for the semifinals as the fourth and final team now depends on the result between Dark View Explorers and Salt Pond Breakers.

Rangers opted to bowl first. Romano Pierre and Asif Hooper came out to open for the Divers but the top-order faltered yet again. Divers lost Pierre (3) and in-from Alex Samuel for a duck to Kenneth Dember in the same over with the divers reeling on 17/2 at one stage.

Shem Browne joined Wayne Harper in the next over as Hooper was caught behind for eight off Romario Bibby. However, both Browne and Harper, restored stability for the batting side by hitting a flurry of boundaries to take the score to 60/3 after eight overs.

The Divers' bid for a fighting total received a major boost in the ninth over, bowled by Bibby, when Browne and Harper smashed 20 runs. Eventually, the side finished at 87/6. Harper scored 28 and while Browne was dismissed for 29.

Hyron Shallow and Oziko Williams walked out to open the innings for the Rangers but were unable to give a strong start as the latter fell for a duck on the last ball of the first over. Atticus Browne's stay at number three ended shortly after as the Rangers found itself in a spot of bother at 11/2 in two overs.

Kenneth Dember, despite wickets falling at the other end, continued to keep the Rangers ship afloat with timely hits to the fence. With five runs required of the final over, Rangers squeezed over the line in the final delivery with Dember remaining not-out on 45.

-Hikers finish league stage with big win-

Earlier in the day, La Soufriere Hikers defeated Fort Charlotte Strikers by nine wickets in a rain-hit game.

Batting first, the Strikers got off to a mild start as its opener, Sealroy Williams. Douglas Dillon picked up the wicket of Williams (5) in the second over, while sent Gidron Pope(5) packing in the next as the Strikers was restricted to after 29/2 three overs. Billingy's cameo of 16 ended in the fifth over when he holed to out the fielder at the cover boundary off Kimson Dalzell.

Soon after, Ronald Scott and Lavia came to the rescue of their by stitching a 38-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Dalzell castled Lavia (20) with a slower delivery in the ninth over but Scott continued to send the ball out of the park. Scott's 16-ball 27, laced with two fours and sixes, helped the Strikers post a modest total of 91/1 after 10 overs.

The Hikers looked comfortable from the onset of the chase. Wicketkeeper-batsman Salvan Browne had a new opening partner in Camarlo Cain. The pair put on 18 runs for the first wicket before the rain interruption after 2.1 overs. The revised target for the batting side was 42 from five, exactly half of the original target.

Browne (10) smashed a boundary upon resumption but was caught at long off the next ball. Dillon Douglas came in to bat at number three, with his side needing 18 from 15 balls.

Cain (12) and Douglas (18) were in a hurry to finish as the latter struck three fours and a six to see the Hikers over the line in just 3.4 overs. With this victory, the Hikers finished the group stage on top with 14 points and put an and to the Strikers' misery, which managed to win only one game.