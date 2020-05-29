Cricket Cricket Cricket after COVID-19 break: ECB asks 55 players to resume outdoor training The England and Wales Cricket Board has added 37 more names to the list after 18 bowlers resumed training last week. PTI London 29 May, 2020 16:13 IST James Anderson (left) and Eoin Morgan are among the cricketers asked to train outdoors by the ECB. - GETTY IMAGES (FILE) PTI London 29 May, 2020 16:13 IST Eoin Morgan, James Anderson and Jofra Archer are among 55 England players who have been asked to resume training outdoors to prepare to play cricket behind closed doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has added 37 more names to the list after 18 bowlers resumed training last week.Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett and Joe Clarke are some prominent players who do not feature in the list.The ECB confirmed that the players have been asked to return to training, “as England men prepare for the prospect of behind-closed-doors cricket, subject to U.K. government clearance.” The Board said it continues to work closely with its county partners to provide a safe and efficient return to practice for players. The ECB said squads for specific formats will be announced in due course.“The pool of players will give selectors strong options when it comes to selecting squads across formats further down the line, as we move closer to our aim of playing international cricket this summer,” ECB Performance Director Mo Bobat said in a statement.ALSO READ | No domestic cricket in England until August“We will need to continue to work closely with our medical team and government to ensure that our return to training and play activities are in line with best-practice guidelines,” he added.List of playersMoeen Ali (Worcestershire),James Anderson (Lancashire),Jofra Archer (Sussex),Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire),Tom Banton (Somerset),Dom Bess (Somerset),Sam Billings (Kent),James Bracey (Gloucestershire),Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire),Henry Brookes (Warwickshire),Pat Brown (Worcestershire),Rory Burns (Surrey),Jos Buttler (Lancashire),Brydon Carse (Durham),Mason Crane (Hampshire),Zak Crawley (Kent),Sam Curran (Surrey),Tom Curran (Surrey),Liam Dawson (Hampshire),Joe Denly (Kent),Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire),Laurie Evans (Sussex),Ben Foakes (Surrey),Richard Gleeson (Lancashire),Lewis Gregory (Somerset),Sam Hain (Warwickshire),Tom Helm (Middlesex),Will Jacks (Surrey),Keaton Jennings (Lancashire),Chris Jordan (Sussex),Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Yorkshire),Dan Lawrence (Essex),Jack Leach (Somerset),Liam Livingstone (Lancashire),Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire),Dawid Malan (Yorkshire),Eoin Morgan (Middlesex),Craig Overton (Somerset),Jamie Overton (Somerset),Matt Parkinson (Lancashire),Ollie Pope (Surrey),Adil Rashid (Yorkshire),Ollie Robinson (Sussex),Joe Root (Yorkshire),Jason Roy (Surrey),Phil Salt (Sussex),Dom Sibley (Warwickshire),Ben Stokes (Durham),Olly Stone (Warwickshire),Reece Topley (Surrey),James Vince (Hampshire),Amar Virdi (Surrey),David Willey (Yorkshire),Chris Woakes (Warwickshire),Mark Wood (Durham). Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos