Cricket after COVID-19 break: ECB asks 55 players to resume outdoor training

Eoin Morgan, James Anderson and Jofra Archer are among 55 England players who have been asked to resume training outdoors to prepare to play cricket behind closed doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has added 37 more names to the list after 18 bowlers resumed training last week.

Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett and Joe Clarke are some prominent players who do not feature in the list.

The ECB confirmed that the players have been asked to return to training, “as England men prepare for the prospect of behind-closed-doors cricket, subject to U.K. government clearance.” The Board said it continues to work closely with its county partners to provide a safe and efficient return to practice for players.

The ECB said squads for specific formats will be announced in due course.

“The pool of players will give selectors strong options when it comes to selecting squads across formats further down the line, as we move closer to our aim of playing international cricket this summer,” ECB Performance Director Mo Bobat said in a statement.

“We will need to continue to work closely with our medical team and government to ensure that our return to training and play activities are in line with best-practice guidelines,” he added.