Cricket Cricket Vettori asks BCB to donate part of salary to low-income staffers The amount that the former New Zealand skipper Vettori has decided to donate was not disclosed in the report submitted to BCB. PTI Dhaka 31 May, 2020 10:50 IST Head coach Russell Domingo (right) and bowling coach Daniel Vettori during Bangladesh's training session. - Sandeep Saxena PTI Dhaka 31 May, 2020 10:50 IST Former New Zealand captain and Bangladesh’s spin bowling coach Daniel Vettori has asked the BCB to give a part of his salary to the Board’s low-income staffers amid the financial hardship being caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said Vettori has officially communicated his decision.READ | Cricket West Indies announces pay cut for players, employees “Vettori has said that we should donate a specific part of his salary to the BCB’s low-income staff. He has officially informed the cricket operations committee,” BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told the Dhaka-based Prothom Alo newspaper.The amount that the 41-year-old former spin-bowling all-rounder has decided to donate was not disclosed in the report.According to ESPNCricinfo, he is the highest-paid member of the Bangladesh coaching staff, earning USD 250,000 for his 100-day contract that runs till the end of the scheduled T20 World Cup later this year.Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has also donated Taka 3.61 crore (USD 428,000 approx.) to help tackle the crisis.The country’s cricketers, including those in the Under-19 category, and the players’ association too have contributed in the fight against COVID-19.Sports bodies across the globe are staring at massive financial losses due to the current halt in activities amid the deadly pandemic. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos