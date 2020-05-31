More Sports Athletics Athletics Athletics great Bobby Joe Morrow passes away at 84 Bobby Joe Morrow, who won the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay gold at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, passed away on Saturday. PTI Los Angeles 31 May, 2020 10:26 IST Bobby Joe Morrow was honored with an Olympic portrait of himself during the inauguration of the Bobby Morrow Stadium in San Benito, Texas. (File Photo) - ap PTI Los Angeles 31 May, 2020 10:26 IST Treble Olympic gold medalist Bobby Joe Morrow -- who won 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay gold at the 1956 Melbourne Games, has passed away at the age of 84.The San Benito school district, which honored the hometown hero by naming their football stadium after him, expressed condolences on its Facebook page on Saturday, saying Morrow’s legacy would “live on forever” in the Texas town.At Melbourne in 1956, Morrow joined US athletics great Jesse Owens as the only men to win the 100m, 200m and 4x100m gold at a single Olympics -- a feat later matched by American Carl Lewis and Jamaican Usain Bolt.He was named Sports Illustrated’s Sportsman of the Year that year -- beating out baseball hero Mickey Mantle and boxer Floyd Patterson.Morrow retired from athletics in 1958, and in a brief comeback bid in 1960 failed to qualify for the US Olympic team. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.