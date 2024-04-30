Indian Grand Prix I: D.P. Manu wins men’s javelin throw, falls short of Paris Olympics qualification mark

Sprinter Hima Das failed to complete the women’s 200m event in the Indian Grand Prix track and field competition at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
Hima, who returned to competition here after being provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for three whereabouts failures, grimaced in pain and pulled out near the bend. The event was won by Andhra Pradesh’s Chelimi (23.92s).
The men’s shot put was not held as all three competitors in the IGP bib entry list - Sourabh Vij, Siddharth Rao and Tajinderpal Singh Toor - failed to turn up to the venue, an event official said. Tajinderpal, whose personal best stands at 21.77m, was best placed to breach the 2024 Paris Olympics qualification standard of 21.50m.
No athlete was able to achieve the Paris Olympics qualification standard on Tuesday.
2023 Asian Athletics Championships silver medalist D.P. Manu won the men’s javelin with a 81.91m heave.
Praveen Chithravel shut out favourite Eldhose Paul in the men’s triple jump with a leap of 17.12m. Tamil Nadu’s Chithravel fell short of the Olympic mark of 17.22m.
Young talent Shaili Singh (6.52m) won the women’s long jump, while her rival Nayana James (6.44m) took silver.
Results (winners)
Men
Women
