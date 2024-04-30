MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian Grand Prix I: D.P. Manu wins men’s javelin throw, falls short of Paris Olympics qualification mark

D.P. Manu won the men’s javelin throw competition with a throw of 81.91m but fell short of the Paris Olympics qualification mark of 85.50m.

Published : Apr 30, 2024 21:46 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Ashwin Achal
D.P. Manu in action in men’s javelin throw during the Indian Grand Prix-I at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
D.P. Manu in action in men’s javelin throw during the Indian Grand Prix-I at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
infoIcon

D.P. Manu in action in men’s javelin throw during the Indian Grand Prix-I at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Sprinter Hima Das failed to complete the women’s 200m event in the Indian Grand Prix track and field competition at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Hima, who returned to competition here after being provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for three whereabouts failures, grimaced in pain and pulled out near the bend. The event was won by Andhra Pradesh’s Chelimi (23.92s).

The men’s shot put was not held as all three competitors in the IGP bib entry list - Sourabh Vij, Siddharth Rao and Tajinderpal Singh Toor - failed to turn up to the venue, an event official said. Tajinderpal, whose personal best stands at 21.77m, was best placed to breach the 2024 Paris Olympics qualification standard of 21.50m.

No athlete was able to achieve the Paris Olympics qualification standard on Tuesday.

2023 Asian Athletics Championships silver medalist D.P. Manu won the men’s javelin with a 81.91m heave.

Praveen Chithravel shut out favourite Eldhose Paul in the men’s triple jump with a leap of 17.12m. Tamil Nadu’s Chithravel fell short of the Olympic mark of 17.22m.

Young talent Shaili Singh (6.52m) won the women’s long jump, while her rival Nayana James (6.44m) took silver.

Results (winners)
Men
100m: Animesh Kujur (Odi), 10.51s; 200m: Animesh Kujur (Odi), 20.97s; Triple jump: Praveen Chithravel (TN), 17.12m; High jump: Jesse Sandesh (Kar), 2.20m; Javelin: D.P. Manu (Kar), 81.91m; Long jump: Aditya Kumar (MP), 8.01m
Women
100m: Nithya Gandhe (Tel), 11.78s; 200m: Chelimi (AP), 23.92s; 800m: Laxmipriya Kisan (Odi), 2:10.88s; 3,000m Steeplechase: Sonam (Del), 10:43.65s; Triple jump: N.V. Sheena (Ker), 13.48m; High jump: Abhinaya Shetty (Kar), 1.74m; Shot put: Abha Khatua (Mah), 16.59m; Javelin: K. Rashmi (AP), 53.77m; Long jump: Shaili Singh (UP), 6.52m

Related stories

Related Topics

Indian Grand Prix /

Hima Das /

Tajinderpal Singh Toor /

Paris Olympics /

Manu DP

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: LSG 26/1 (4) Stoinis, Rahul rebuild
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian Grand Prix I: D.P. Manu wins men’s javelin throw, falls short of Paris Olympics qualification mark
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Sindhu, Prannoy amongst seven Indians in final qualification rankings list for badminton
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: How Bheke, Chhangte and Mumbai City shut the door on FC Goa
    Aashin Prasad
  5. LSG vs MI: Arshin Kulkarni dismissed for golden duck on IPL debut
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Indian Grand Prix I: D.P. Manu wins men’s javelin throw, falls short of Paris Olympics qualification mark
    Ashwin Achal
  2. Indian Grand Prix: Hima, Toor among top draws, Nayana vs Shalii rivalry expected
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Father of Olympic champion Ingebrigtsen charged with abusing one of his other children: Lawyer
    AP
  4. TCS World 10K Bengaluru: Kenya’s Peter Mwaniki, Lilian Kasait win international elite titles
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Asian U20 Athletics Championships, Day 4: Silver show from Laxita, Ekta and Gaurav
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: LSG 26/1 (4) Stoinis, Rahul rebuild
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian Grand Prix I: D.P. Manu wins men’s javelin throw, falls short of Paris Olympics qualification mark
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Sindhu, Prannoy amongst seven Indians in final qualification rankings list for badminton
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: How Bheke, Chhangte and Mumbai City shut the door on FC Goa
    Aashin Prasad
  5. LSG vs MI: Arshin Kulkarni dismissed for golden duck on IPL debut
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment