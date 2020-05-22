Football Football AIFF Women’s Committee conducts video conference to discuss on U-17 WC The progress of India's FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup side and its schedule post lockdown was discussed during the AIFF Women's Committee meeting. Team Sportstar 22 May, 2020 21:47 IST The All India Football Federation Women's Committee met via video conferencing on Friday. - Twitter @IndianFootball Team Sportstar 22 May, 2020 21:47 IST The members of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Women’s Committee, led by chairperson Sara Pilot, met through a video call on Friday to discuss a number of topics including the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.The conference also involved AIFF general secretary Kushal Das and the commitee's other members. They spoke about the new window (February 17 to March 7, 2021) for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup (WC). They also lauded the fact that the age-group has been kept the same despite the competition schedule being postponed by 3 months. “The new dates were chosen by the FIFA Committeel. The coach is satisfied with what the girls are doing, and are supposed to do. The support staff are keeping the players motivated," said Das. READ | Junior football teams the current priority for AIFF Abhishek Yadav of the AIFF Technical Committee apprised others about the status of the 35 U-17 WC probables, all of whom are presently in their respective homes courtesy the COVID-19 pandemic.“Even as the girls are not being able to train physically, the technical staff are conducting online fitness sessions, and even theoretical ones. All of the players have been provided individual programmes and are being monitored regularly, the reports of which are also being shared,” claimed Yadav.“With respect to the girls resuming training and re-assembling in the camp in Goa, we are awaiting further directives from the MYAS.“The U-17 tri-nation tournament involving Sweden and Thailand has been a big learning experience for our girls. Such matches help in building the self-confidence of the team, thereby motivating them to improve further,” he added. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos