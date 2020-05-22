AIFF Women’s Committee conducts video conference to discuss on U-17 WC

The members of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Women’s Committee, led by chairperson Sara Pilot, met through a video call on Friday to discuss a number of topics including the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

The conference also involved AIFF general secretary Kushal Das and the commitee's other members. They spoke about the new window (February 17 to March 7, 2021) for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup (WC). They also lauded the fact that the age-group has been kept the same despite the competition schedule being postponed by 3 months.

“The new dates were chosen by the FIFA Committeel. The coach is satisfied with what the girls are doing, and are supposed to do. The support staff are keeping the players motivated," said Das.

Abhishek Yadav of the AIFF Technical Committee apprised others about the status of the 35 U-17 WC probables, all of whom are presently in their respective homes courtesy the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Even as the girls are not being able to train physically, the technical staff are conducting online fitness sessions, and even theoretical ones. All of the players have been provided individual programmes and are being monitored regularly, the reports of which are also being shared,” claimed Yadav.

“With respect to the girls resuming training and re-assembling in the camp in Goa, we are awaiting further directives from the MYAS.

“The U-17 tri-nation tournament involving Sweden and Thailand has been a big learning experience for our girls. Such matches help in building the self-confidence of the team, thereby motivating them to improve further,” he added.