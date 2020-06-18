Women's Champions League to finish with knockout tournament in August

The UEFA Women’s Champions League will end with an eight-team straight knock-out tournament at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao and the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastián, the UEFA Executive Committee has announced.

The quarterfinals will be played on 21 August and 22 August, and the semifinals on 25 and 26 August. The final will take place in San Sebastián on 30 August.

A draw will also take place at UEFA in Nyon on 26 June to determine the order of matches.

The UEFA Women’s Champions League finals of the coming years will take place in Gothenburg (2021), Turin (2022) and Eindhoven (2023) as originally planned.