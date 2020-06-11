Football Football Women’s football gains professional status in Spain The top two divisions of women's football in Spain have gained professional status as the federation aims to promote more development. PTI Madrid 11 June, 2020 10:45 IST The new status will allow for the creation of professional committees within the womens football leagues of Spain. - getty images PTI Madrid 11 June, 2020 10:45 IST The top two women’s football divisions in Spain have gained professional status, the Spanish federation has announced.The federation said Wednesday the country’s sports council has accepted the change in status for the competitions, which will also be valid for men’s and women’s futsal.The federation said the move is another step to promote the development of these competitions that until now were considered amateur soccer.The new status will allow for the creation of professional committees with the participation of all clubs and with autonomy to manage different aspects of the competitions.The federation said there will be a series of requirements regarding the professionalism of players and coaches, and rules will be in place on minimum labor conditions that participants must meet regarding budget, contracts and wages. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos