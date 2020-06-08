Football Football Women's star Hegerberg signs lucrative, long-term Nike deal According to sources, the contract is worth upwards of one million euros ($1.13m) to the player. The deal would run least till the next decade. AFP Paris 08 June, 2020 23:16 IST Ada Hegerberg refused to play for Norway in the 2019 Women's World Cup to continue her protest against gender and wage discrimination. - Getty Images AFP Paris 08 June, 2020 23:16 IST Former women's Ballon d'Or winner and Norwegian star striker Ada Hegerberg has signed a lucrative long-term sponsorship deal with Nike, it was announced on Monday.A source close to the 24-year-old said the contract was worth upwards of one million euros ($1.13m) to the player.In a press release, Hegerberg's representatives AV Sports said the deal would run “at least” till the next decade.The Lyon player had previously been sponsored by Nike's rival Puma. She posted a picture of herself on Twitter with the caption “Just did it”.It is a rare such deal involving a women's football star and underlines the status of Hegerberg, who was the first ever winner of the Ballon d'Or in 2018 and has won the last four UEFA Champions Leagues with leading French side Lyon.READ | Coronavirus: Serie A could finish without a champion However, she did not take part in last year's World Cup in France due to a long-standing disagreement with the Norwegian FA.“This is a historic contract and a true commitment both to Ada and women's football,” Hegerberg's agent, Victor Bernard, told AFP.French media reports have described Hegerberg as the highest-paid female footballer in the world with her contract at Lyon worth a reported 400,000 euros annually. She called the Nike deal “yet another massive step in my career”.Other Nike-sponsored athletes include Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and LeBron James, as well as USA women's stars Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos