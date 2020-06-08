Football La-Liga La-Liga Nacho Fernandez suffers thigh injury, confirms Real Madrid Nacho Fernandez is the first Real Madrid player to suffer an injury since the club returned to full training at the start of the month. AFP MADRID 08 June, 2020 19:53 IST Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez is likely to miss the club's return to La Liga against Eibar on Sunday. (File Photo) - Getty Images AFP MADRID 08 June, 2020 19:53 IST Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez is likely to miss the club's return to La Liga against Eibar on Sunday after the club confirmed he has sustained a thigh injury.“After tests carried out on our player Nacho Fernandez by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the right thigh,” a club statement read on Monday.ALSO READ|The decade in football: The birth of Indian Super LeagueNacho is the first Real Madrid player to suffer an injury since the club returned to full training at the start of the month.Madrid, which two points behind Barcelona in La Liga, will host Eibar at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium at its training ground at Valdebebas.ALSO READ| EFL reports two positive test results from Championship clubs The club has been given permission to play there to allow renovation work to continue at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos