Nacho Fernandez suffers thigh injury, confirms Real Madrid

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez is likely to miss the club's return to La Liga against Eibar on Sunday after the club confirmed he has sustained a thigh injury.

“After tests carried out on our player Nacho Fernandez by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the right thigh,” a club statement read on Monday.

Nacho is the first Real Madrid player to suffer an injury since the club returned to full training at the start of the month.

Madrid, which two points behind Barcelona in La Liga, will host Eibar at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium at its training ground at Valdebebas.

The club has been given permission to play there to allow renovation work to continue at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.