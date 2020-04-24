Coronavirus: Eredivisie will not have champion for 2019-20 season

Dutch Football Association has declared that Eredivisie 2019-20 season will not have a champion and no relegation in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No team will be promoted from the second division for next campaign in light of an extension of a government ban on public events.

The Eredivise becomes the first major European league to scrap its season. This will be the first time since the 1967-68 season, the Dutch top flight will have no team relegated.

On Tuesday, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte extended the ban, which includes professional sports, until September 1 as the Netherlands battles the spread of coronavirus.

Ajax is top of the Eredivisie, level on 56 points with AZ. It has each played 25 of 34 games, though Ajax has the superior goal difference.

The top two, along with PSV and several other clubs, indicated earlier this month that they were not willing to finish the season.