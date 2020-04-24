Football Football FIFA to give members $150m of virus relief funds “All operational funding” for 2019 and 2020 would be distributed amongst the 211 member associations as part of relief plan during COVID-19 crisis. AFP 24 April, 2020 19:56 IST Each national governing body will receive $500,000 from FIFA. - Getty Images AFP 24 April, 2020 19:56 IST FIFA will release $150 million (139 million euros) to its member football associations to help handle financial troubles caused by the coronavirus, the global governing body said on Friday.FIFA said that “all operational funding” for 2019 and 2020 would be distributed amongst the 211 member associations in the next few days “as the first step of a relief plan to assist the football community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic”.READ | Hope mixed with worry and uncertainty as football reawakens Each national governing body will receive $500,000, that FIFA says would normally be delivered “upon fulfullment of specific criteria”, but will release those funds and any “remaining entitlement for 2019 and 2020”.FIFA president Gianni Infantino said that the funds were the “first step of a far-reaching financial relief plan we are developing to respond to the emergency across the whole football community”.“It is FIFA's duty to be there and support the ones that are facing acute needs,” added Infantino. “This starts by providing immediate financial assistance to our member associations, many of which are experiencing severe financial distress.”The funds come from the Forward 2.0 programme, which was launched in 2016 and will provide $1.746 billion (around 1.6 billion euros) in total over the 2019-2022 period.Last month FIFA announced the creation of a football aid fund but it has since not given any additional details on its operation or scope. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos