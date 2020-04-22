ePremier League: Players, celebrity fans brace up for FIFA 20 challenge

Players from the Premier League and celebrity fans will lock horns against each other in a FIFA 20 tournament - named the ePremier League - from April 21 to April 25, 2020.

ALSO READ | David James decodes the Liverpool magic in EPL

The participants will be: Raheem Sterling, Wilfried Zaha, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Tom Grennan (a musician who will represent Manchester United), Moussa Sissoko, Christian Atsu, Diogo Jota, Wilfred Ndidi, Todd Cantwell, Lys Mousset, Neal Maupay, Philip Billing, Josh Franceschi, and Dwight McNeal.

The matches will be broadcast on the Star Sports network.