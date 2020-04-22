Football Football ePremier League: Players, celebrity fans brace up for FIFA 20 challenge The five-day tournament begins on April 21. Team Sportstar 22 April, 2020 19:37 IST Manchester City's Raheem Sterling will be one of the participants in the competition - AP Team Sportstar 22 April, 2020 19:37 IST Players from the Premier League and celebrity fans will lock horns against each other in a FIFA 20 tournament - named the ePremier League - from April 21 to April 25, 2020.ALSO READ | David James decodes the Liverpool magic in EPLThe participants will be: Raheem Sterling, Wilfried Zaha, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Tom Grennan (a musician who will represent Manchester United), Moussa Sissoko, Christian Atsu, Diogo Jota, Wilfred Ndidi, Todd Cantwell, Lys Mousset, Neal Maupay, Philip Billing, Josh Franceschi, and Dwight McNeal.The matches will be broadcast on the Star Sports network.April 22 (9-11 pm): Raheem Sterling vs Wilfried Saha,April 22 (9-11 pm): Tom Grennan vs Trent Alexander Arnold,April 22 (9-11pm): Reece James vs Andre Gomes,April 22 (9-11pm): Moussa Sissoko vs Christian Atsu,April 23 (9-11pm): Diogo Jota vs Wilfred Ndidi,April 23 (9-11pm): Todd Cantwell vs Lys Mousset,April 23 (9-11pm): Neal Maupay vs Philip Billing,April 23 (9-11pm): Josh Franceschi vs Dwight McNeal,April 24 (9-11pm): Quarterfinal 1,April 24 (9-11pm): Quarterfinal 2,April 24 (9-11pm): Quarterfinal 3,April 24 (9-11pm): Quarterfinal 4,April 25 (7.30-9.30pm): Semifinal 1,April 25 (7.30-9.30pm): Semifinal 2,April 25 (7.30-9.30pm): FINAL. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos