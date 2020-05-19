More Sports More Sports Coronavirus: Khabib confirms father is in 'critical condition' Khabib Nurmagomedov explained his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov underwent heart surgery last year and has had another procedure after contracting COVID-19. Peter Hanson 19 May, 2020 14:15 IST It remains to be seen when Khabib Nurmagomedov can return to the Octagon. - Getty Images Peter Hanson 19 May, 2020 14:15 IST Khabib Nurmagomedov has confirmed his father is in a critical condition as he battles coronavirus.The undefeated UFC lightweight champion explained Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov underwent heart surgery last year and has had another procedure after suffering complications from contracting COVID-19.Khabib said he knows several others who have been affected and urged people to stay home during the global health crisis.ALSO READ|Komalika Bari: Gifted with natural strength"In my personal case, I've had more than 20 people sick from my family," Nurmagomedov said in comments translated by ESPN. "More than 20 people were lying in the ICUs. And many of them are no longer among us. Many acquaintances have died, many parents of my relatives. Everybody is having a hard time dealing with it."There is a lot written on the internet about my father. My father, right now, is located in a hospital. He is in critical condition as a result of this virus. ALSO READ| McGregor threatens Khabib, Gaethje in explosive Twitter rant "It impacted his heart because last year he had a surgery there, and right now, they did another surgery. He is in a very difficult situation, very difficult. We are asking Allah that he returns him to us."Our learned Islamic scholars are telling us, 'Stay home, and do the holiday prayer. Don't have guests. Don't go yourselves as guests.' It is a very difficult situation."Khabib, who received messages from long-time rival Conor McGregor and UFC president Dana White last week as reports emerged of his father's health battle, was due to fight Tony Ferguson last month.ALSO READ| UFC 249: Khabib offers support for Ferguson after Gaethje defeat However, travel restrictions prevented that bout from happening and Ferguson was beaten by Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title at UFC 249 on May 9.It remains to be seen when Khabib can return to the Octagon, though White hopes to book a bout with Gaethje for September. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.