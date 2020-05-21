More Sports Athletics Athletics SAI announces SOP for training resumption The National Sports Federations have been asked to fully implement the precautionary measures listed. Team Sportstar 21 May, 2020 15:03 IST Earlier this week, the Home Ministry allowed stadiums and training centres to reopen without spectators. - K. RAGESH (REPRESENTATIVE) Team Sportstar 21 May, 2020 15:03 IST The Sports Authority of India on Thursday listed out its Standard Operating Procedure for the safety of athletes as they start training in SAI centres and other training facilities across India.The National Sports Federations have been asked to fully implement the precautionary measures listed in the brochure. Guidelines have been mentioned for training areas, gymnasiums, medical centres and residential facilities. Protocols for the purpose of sanitisation at common places and utilities inside the premises have been mentioned.PrerequisitesThe SOP mentions some of the prerequisites for athletes, coaches and support staff to follow in totality for the resumption of sports activities in the country post the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The do's and don'ts are also applicable to the SAI administrative staff, hostel and facility management staff, and all visitors to the centres.ALSO READ | Athletes dominate feedback to IOA on resumption of trainingBefore the resumption of training, a “COVID task force” will have to be formed to facilitate and oversee precautionary measures, and the premises have to undergo disinfection, according to the SOP.Earlier this week, the Home Ministry allowed stadiums and training centres to reopen without spectators. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.