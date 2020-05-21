SAI announces SOP for training resumption

The Sports Authority of India on Thursday listed out its Standard Operating Procedure for the safety of athletes as they start training in SAI centres and other training facilities across India.

The National Sports Federations have been asked to fully implement the precautionary measures listed in the brochure. Guidelines have been mentioned for training areas, gymnasiums, medical centres and residential facilities. Protocols for the purpose of sanitisation at common places and utilities inside the premises have been mentioned.

Prerequisites

The SOP mentions some of the prerequisites for athletes, coaches and support staff to follow in totality for the resumption of sports activities in the country post the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The do's and don'ts are also applicable to the SAI administrative staff, hostel and facility management staff, and all visitors to the centres.

ALSO READ | Athletes dominate feedback to IOA on resumption of training

Before the resumption of training, a “COVID task force” will have to be formed to facilitate and oversee precautionary measures, and the premises have to undergo disinfection, according to the SOP.

Earlier this week, the Home Ministry allowed stadiums and training centres to reopen without spectators.