COVID-19: Hockey India not to shift teams away from SAI, Bengaluru

Hockey India on Wednesday declined to shift the men’s and women’s hockey teams from the Bengaluru centre of the Sports Authority of India despite the death of a cook who contracted coronavirus.

The cook died of cardiac arrest and later tested positive for coronavirus, according to a top official, who said there wasn’t any reason to panic as the deceased had no access to the players’ accommodation zone.

“The question of moving out the teams from Bengaluru doesn’t arise because it’s the best facility in the country,” HI CEO Elena Norman told PTI. “Even if we think of such a move, it is practically impossible because of the nationwide lockdown.”

A top SAI official said the cook had not gone beyond the gate area since March 10. “A cook, part of around 60 employees, who were asked to stay at home since March 10 because of their old age, died of cardiac arrest at a hospital,” the official told PTI.

‘Completely safe’

“He went to the hospital for the birth of a child of one of his relatives and had a cardiac arrest there and died. As part of the protocol, he was tested for COVID-19 and his reports came out positive. The campus is divided into three sections - Gate area, Sector-A and Sector-B. The players stay in the last part, Sector-B, so they are completely safe and are already living a quarantined life for the last two months,” he added.

The official rejected reports which said the deceased cook attended a meeting inside the SAI campus last Friday. “He was staying outside the campus for the past 65 days,” he said.

“Our campus went into lockdown on March 10 before the nationwide lockdown was announced. The cook last visited the campus on March 15 but he was confined to the Gate area and was not allowed in. But still as a precaution, we have put four-five people, like guards, the remotest person who might have come in contact with him, into quarantine,” the official added.