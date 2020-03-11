Coronavirus: MotoGP season delayed again with Argentinian GP moved

The start of the 2020 MotoGP season has been delayed again with the Argentinian Grand Prix rescheduled for November due to the coronavirus outbreak. The first race of the campaign is now scheduled to take place in Jerez on May 3.

Qatar was set to host the curtain-raiser last weekend but travel restrictions affecting passengers from Italy, where many of the teams in the premier class are based, meant only the Moto2 and Moto3 events were held.

With grands prix in Thailand and the United States also pushed back amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the race in Buenos Aires was brought forward to April 19.

However, MotoGP has confirmed another reshuffle to the calendar, with the Argentinian Grand Prix moved to November 22 and the Valencia Grand Prix pushed back to the following week to ensure it retains its place as the final event.

There have been over 118,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide and 4,292 deaths, the World Health Organization said. Sport across the world has been affected, with many events moved behind closed doors or suspended entirely.