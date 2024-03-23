MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ducati’s Bastianini takes pole at Portuguese MotoGP

Enea Bastianini took his first pole position for Ducati with a blistering display at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Saturday, while team mate Francesco Bagnaia failed to secure a spot in the front row.

Published : Mar 23, 2024 17:47 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Ducati Lenovo Team’s Enea Bastianini.
Ducati Lenovo Team’s Enea Bastianini. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Ducati Lenovo Team’s Enea Bastianini. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Enea Bastianini took his first pole position for Ducati with a blistering display at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Saturday, while team mate Francesco Bagnaia failed to secure a spot in the front row.

The pole was Bastianini’s first since the Austrian Grand Prix in July 2022, with the Italian having struggled last season after joining Ducati in 2023.

“After a long time without the pole position, it’s special today. It’s the first one with Ducati. I’m happy because we improved since yesterday. It’s only the first step, but we’re happy,” Bastianini said.

Bastianini clocked the best time of one minute, 37.706 seconds at the Algarve International Circuit to pip Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales and Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin.

READ | Australian Grand Prix: Sainz says Melbourne front-row after surgery feels unbelievable

Defending world champion Bagnaia had looked set to join Bastianini and Martin on the front row, but was bumped out of the top three by Vinales’ late effort.

“Yesterday was very important to be on the bike, even though I felt a little sick, because we needed to modify the balance of the bike and get a better feeling from it,” Vinales said.

“We found the balance, so we can push more. The lap times are there. Pretty happy. Of course, I’m not at my maximum, but it doesn’t matter, this is racing. I feel prepared and I think we have a good chance.”

Six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez, who moved to Gresini Racing from Honda for the 2024 season, crashed early in Q2 but was able to race back to the garage in time to hop on a spare bike and clinch eighth place.

Earlier on Saturday, Gresini’s Alex Marquez topped Q1 to move into Q2 along with GasGas Factory Racing Tech3 rookie Pedro Acosta.

Related Topics

Ducati /

Enea Bastianini /

MotoGP

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs DC Live Score Updates, IPL 2024: Dhawan falls after gifting Punjab Kings solid start vs Delhi Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ducati’s Bastianini takes pole at Portuguese MotoGP
    Reuters
  3. KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024: Kolkata takes on Hyderabad; Predicted playing XI, squad, info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap: March 23
    Team Sportstar
  5. KKR vs SRH Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will the coin flip in Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Moto GP

  1. Ducati’s Bastianini takes pole at Portuguese MotoGP
    Reuters
  2. Marquez impresses despite crash in Portugal MotoGP practice
    AFP
  3. Ducati’s Bagnaia begins MotoGP title defence with victory in Qatar
    Reuters
  4. Martin keeps Binder at bay to win Qatar Grand Prix sprint
    Reuters
  5. Martin breaks lap record to take pole for season-opening Qatar Grand Prix
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs DC Live Score Updates, IPL 2024: Dhawan falls after gifting Punjab Kings solid start vs Delhi Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ducati’s Bastianini takes pole at Portuguese MotoGP
    Reuters
  3. KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024: Kolkata takes on Hyderabad; Predicted playing XI, squad, info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap: March 23
    Team Sportstar
  5. KKR vs SRH Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will the coin flip in Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment