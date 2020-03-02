Home Moto GP Thailand Grand Prix postponed as coronavirus impacts new MotoGP season MotoGP's 2020 season is now not expected to start until April after the coronavirus affected the first two rounds. Chris Myson Bangkok 02 March, 2020 18:49 IST Marc Marquez won last year's Thailand Grand Prix. - Getty Images Chris Myson Bangkok 02 March, 2020 18:49 IST The new MotoGP season continues to be impacted by the coronavirus outbreak after the Thailand Grand Prix was postponed. A day after the first race of 2020, the Qatar Grand Prix, was cancelled, it was confirmed the second event on the calendar will also not take place as planned. However, while there will be no race on March 22, organisers will attempt to find a new date to stage the grand prix later in the season.ALSO READ| Qatar MotoGP cancelled due to coronavirus Marc Marquez clinched the 2019 title in last year's race in Buriram in October, but it had been moved earlier in the schedule for this year prior to Monday's announcement. "Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the decision has been taken to postpone the Thai GP," read a statement from motorcycling governing body FIM. "As the global outbreak of coronavirus continues to develop, the Thai government has communicated that it won't be possible to hold the Thailand Grand Prix on its original date."ALSO READ| World champion Marc Marquez admits shoulder injury worry As things stand, the Grand Prix of the Americas on April 5 in Austin will open the 2020 campaign. Once the season begins, six-time world champion Marquez is joined by brother Alex in the Repsol Honda team, with Fabio Quartararo, Maverick Vinales and Andrea Dovizioso expected to be his main rivals. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos