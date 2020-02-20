Home Moto GP Thailand MotoGP safe to go ahead after coronavirus check A raft of sports tournaments, including the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix, have been cancelled or postponed in recent weeks. AFP Paris 20 February, 2020 23:14 IST The Thailand government has decided that the country's Moto GP will go ahead as planned. - Getty Images AFP Paris 20 February, 2020 23:14 IST The Thailand MotoGP will go ahead in March after the country's government decided “there is no major risk” from coronavirus, the race organisers said on Thursday.“With the outbreak of coronavirus affecting a number of locations and events worldwide, the decision required official consideration as the situation in Thailand was monitored,” organisers of the race in Buriram on March 22 said in a statement.READ | F1: Ferrari reveals SF1000 car as it aims to end Mercedes' dominance It added that the Thai authorities had decided “that there is no major risk, with the country having infected patients under care and strict preventive measures in place - resulting in the highest rate of fully recovered patients worldwide.”More than 2,100 people have died from the virus, most of them in China, where a raft of sports tournaments have been cancelled or postponed in recent weeks.They include the Chinese Formula Grand Prix, scheduled for Shanghai on April 19, which was axed while the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing have been put back to 2021. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos