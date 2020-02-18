Denny Hamlin wins Daytona 500, Ryan Newman hospitalized after crash

Ryan Newman is in a serious condition but with non-life threatening injuries after his frightening crash at the Daytona 500 on Monday.

Newman, the Roush Fenway Racing driver, was bumped from behind before his car went flying into the wall and flipped, prior to being hit again. The car caught fire before it was extinguished by track personnel.

Several ambulances sped onto the circuit to attend to Newman’s stricken vehicle following the crash. Black screens were erected around the site of Newman’s car as workers extracted the driver from the wreck.

In a statement, Newman's team confirmed the 42-year-old was in a serious condition, but with non-life threatening injuries.

"Ryan Newman is being treated at Halifax Medical Center. He is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life threatening," the statement read.

"We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time. We appreciate your patience and cooperation and we will provide more information as it becomes available."

Back-to-back wins for Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin sealed back-to-back victories in an incident-packed Daytona 500, winning a photo finish. However, Hamlin’s celebrations were understandably muted.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Hamlin followed up his victory in 2019 with his third career win at Daytona, becoming the first racer to win the opening leg of the NASCAR season since Sterling Marlin in 1995.

Newman’s fellow competitors voiced concern over the plight of the driver following the race.

“I knew it was bad,” race-winner Hamlin said. “I knew him crossing the track there was a bad scenario in the first place. It’s a weird balance of excitement and happiness for yourself, but obviously someone’s health and their family is bigger than any win in any sport.

“We’re just hoping for the best.”

