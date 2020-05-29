Football Football Fans allowed to attend Russian football matches next month Russian authorities said that a small number of spectators would be allowed at stadiums when the league restarts its suspended season next month. PTI Moscow 29 May, 2020 15:30 IST Representative image: In mid-May, Russia’s football association said that the country’s Premier League would restart its suspended season from June 21 behind closed doors. - Getty Images PTI Moscow 29 May, 2020 15:30 IST Russian authorities said that a small number of spectators would be allowed at stadiums when the country’s Premier League restarts its suspended season next month.In mid-May, Russia’s football association said that the country’s Premier League would restart its suspended season from June 21 behind closed doors.But on Thursday, the association said it had agreed on a compromise with the state consumer health watchdog, adding spectators will be initially allowed to occupy 10 percent of stadiums’ seats.READ: Liverpool's Robertson feared Premier League return would not be possible“This is a safe number of fans if all safety measures are observed,” the association said, quoted by the country’s official anti-coronavirus portal.Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said fan support was important for players, calling it “a special emotional component of football.”Due to the coronavirus outbreak football matches have been suspended in Russia since March 17.The Russian Premier League, the country’s top football division, has eight rounds of matches remaining in the season.Coronavirus threat and fans boycott doesn't stop Belarus leagueRussia has the world’s third largest number of confirmed cases at 379,051, behind the United States and Brazil.On Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin said, citing experts, that the country had passed its peak of coronavirus infections. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos