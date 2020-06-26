More Sports Golf Golf McCarthy is third PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19 Nick Watney was the first Tour player to test positive last week and Cameron Champ did so at a pre-tournament screening this week. Reuters 26 June, 2020 22:22 IST Denny McCarthy is set to self-isolate for 10 days as per PGA Tour protocols. - Twitter: @PGATour Reuters 26 June, 2020 22:22 IST Denny McCarthy has become the third golfer on the PGA Tour to test positive for COVID-19 and the American has withdrawn from the ongoing Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Golf Channel reported on Friday.Nick Watney was the first Tour player to test positive last week and Cameron Champ did so at a pre-tournament screening this week.World number four Brooks Koepka and Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell also withdrew from the tournament as a precaution after their caddies tested positive. The two golfers tested negative.“I feel OK,” McCarthy told Golf Channel. “I woke up in the middle of the night and my body was really achy and sore and figured something was wrong.”McCarthy is set to self-isolate for 10 days as per Tour protocols.The PGA Tour did not immediately respond when asked by Reuters via email to confirm.On Thursday, world number one Rory McIlroy said calls to cancel the Travelers Championship due to the coronavirus were silly as only a “quarter of a percent” of nearly 3,000 tests had been positive. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.