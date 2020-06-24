More Sports Golf Golf Cameron Champ the latest PGA Tour golfer to test positive for coronavirus Champ is the second known member of the circuit to test positive for the novel coronavirus following fellow American golfer Nick Watney's positive test last Friday. Reuters 24 June, 2020 07:45 IST American golfer Cameron Champ. - Getty Images Reuters 24 June, 2020 07:45 IST Cameron Champ has withdrawn from this week's event in Cromwell, Connecticut after he tested positive for COVID-19 during pre-tournament screening, the PGA Tour said on Tuesday.Champ, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, is the second known member of the circuit to test positive for the novel coronavirus following fellow American golfer Nick Watney's positive test last Friday.“I feel great physically and I was obviously surprised and disappointed to learn of the test result,” Champ said in a PGA Tour news release. “It's important now to take the necessary steps and measures to protect others, including my loved ones.”READ| PGA Championship to go ahead without fans The PGA Tour said it is expected to release full testing results at the completion of the pre-tournament testing process on Wednesday.This week's Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands is the third of five events on the PGA Tour's revamped schedule that is closed to the general public in a bid to help stem the spread of the virus.According to a PGA Tour participant resource guide, anyone who tests positive will be quarantined while a “disinfecting/decontaminating response” is implemented.READ| PGA Tour carries on after 1st positive coronavirus test The guide also said at-home tests before traveling to a tournament are “strongly encouraged” but not required.Upon arriving at a tournament, all players and caddies must proceed to a testing site to receive a nasal swab test and thermal screening.Only once a negative test result is received, will players be issued a wristband or lanyard that grants them access to the locker room and clubhouse. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.