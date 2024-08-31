MagazineBuy Print

Scottie Scheffler still on top as storms hit Tour Championship

Scheffler, who began the tournament with a two-shot lead and leapt ahead by seven after the first round, was at 3 under par for the day and 19 under for the tournament when the horns blared.

Published : Aug 31, 2024 10:28 IST , Atalanta - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
The tournament began with Scottie Scheffler at 10 under par.
The tournament began with Scottie Scheffler at 10 under par. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

The tournament began with Scottie Scheffler at 10 under par. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Scottie Scheffler held a four-stroke lead at the Tour Championship when the end of the second round was interrupted by lightning in the area Friday afternoon.

Eight players were still on the course when thunderstorms arrived, including Scheffler, who had just teed off at the 16th hole at East Lake Golf Club.

Scheffler, who began the tournament with a two-shot lead and leapt ahead by seven after the first round, was at 3 under par for the day and 19 under for the tournament when the horns blared. Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa had chipped into Scheffler’s massive cushion; they each stood 6 under for their rounds and 15 under for the week.

Sahith Theegala, Wyndham Clark and Australia’s Adam Scott were tied for fourth at 12 under. Theegala had just finished his round, a 5-under 66 that vaulted him into contention.

It was unknown if the eight players would be able to return to the course after the lightning delay, or if they would finish their rounds Saturday morning.

The tournament began with Scheffler at 10 under par and Schauffele in second place at 8 under, as the staggered scoring start based on the season-long points race will help determine the FedEx Cup at week’s end. The winner will take home the FedEx Cup and a $25 million prize.

