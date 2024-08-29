MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India Legends championship: Home stars Jeev Milkha Singh, Jyoti Randhawa and Mukesh Kumar to take spotlight

The three-day championship offers $74,250 for the winner, while the second and third places will fetch $49,000 and $32,700 respectively.

Published : Aug 29, 2024 21:05 IST , GREATER NOIDA - 2 MINS READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
File Photo: Jeev Milkha Singh in action at the Zambia Golf Legends Championship.
File Photo: Jeev Milkha Singh in action at the Zambia Golf Legends Championship. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File Photo: Jeev Milkha Singh in action at the Zambia Golf Legends Championship. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The $5,00,000 HSBC India Legends golf championship, starting at the Jaypee Greens on Friday, is expected to be a lively contest between the home stars Jeev Milkha Singh, Jyoti Randhawa and Mukesh Kumar, against champions like Michael Campbell and Adison Da Silva.

The three-day championship offers $74,250 for the winner, while the second and third places will fetch $49,000 and $32,700 respectively.

“The guys are loving every bit of their Indian experience, from the food to visiting the Taj Mahal. They are really enjoying the golf course which has been prepared very well. The weather is a bit warm for them, but we have been lucky with the overcast conditions so far,” said Jeev Milkha Singh, who doubles up as the host.

Jeev hoped for a home winner as the champion would join the Legends Tour from next week, and play for a full year.

Jyoti Randhawa who won the Qualifying School finals earlier this year to join the Legends Tour, said that he was happy to compete on home turf.

“I have good memories of Jaypee Greens, having won here multiple times. With the way the course is playing, and taking the weather into account, I think the Indian players will have an advantage,” Jyoti said.

ALSO READ | Golf: Theegala, Bhatia and Rai make it to season-ending elite Tour Championship

Apart from US Open champion Michael Campbell, who has 15 other wins around the world, the field has Adison Da Silva of Brazil, who had the honour of hitting the first tee shot when golf returned to the Olympics in Rio in 2016.

James Kingston, Joakim Haeggman and Jarmo Sandelin will be some of the other leading players.

Amandeep Johl led his team of amateurs Rajeev Singh, Ravinder Bhati and Amit Prakash Singh to victory on 85 points in the pro-am event on Thursday. Jarmo Sandeln of Sweden, led the amateurs Akhil Sambhar, Amaan Sanwalka and Mayank Sanwalka to the second place, two points ahead of Kapil Dev, Sanjay Sharma and Vivek Bhandari led by James Kingston of South Africa.

Related stories

Related Topics

Jeev Milkha Singh /

Jyoti Randhawa /

Mukesh Kumar /

Legends World Championship

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE UEFA Champions League Draw: Real-time Updates, How will the UCL 2024-25 draw happen, explained
    Team Sportstar
  2. India Legends championship: Home stars Jeev Milkha Singh, Jyoti Randhawa and Mukesh Kumar to take spotlight
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Indian sports wrap, August 19: Inaugural Chennai Pro Championship set to kickoff on Tuesday
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: Woakes departs as Root closes in on record century
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paralympics 2024 Day 1, Live Updates: Manisha, Nithya win, Personal Best for Sheetal Devi who finishes second, India results, scores
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. India Legends championship: Home stars Jeev Milkha Singh, Jyoti Randhawa and Mukesh Kumar to take spotlight
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Jay Monahan preaches patience on PGA Tour getting investment deal with Saudi backers of LIV
    AP
  3. Lydia Ko firm on retirement plan despite Olympic, British Open victories
    AP
  4. Golf: Theegala, Bhatia and Rai make it to season-ending elite Tour Championship
    PTI
  5. After poor run at Paris 2024, Diksha looks to lead Indian challenge to glory in Women’s Irish Open
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE UEFA Champions League Draw: Real-time Updates, How will the UCL 2024-25 draw happen, explained
    Team Sportstar
  2. India Legends championship: Home stars Jeev Milkha Singh, Jyoti Randhawa and Mukesh Kumar to take spotlight
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Indian sports wrap, August 19: Inaugural Chennai Pro Championship set to kickoff on Tuesday
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: Woakes departs as Root closes in on record century
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paralympics 2024 Day 1, Live Updates: Manisha, Nithya win, Personal Best for Sheetal Devi who finishes second, India results, scores
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment