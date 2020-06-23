COVID-19: KGA member tests positive, golf activities suspended

Karnataka Golf Association (KGA) suspended golf activities and shut the club premises here after a member tested positive for COVID-19. A KGA official stated that the member played a round of golf at KGA on June 13. He tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

The member’s family contacted KGA and informed them of his condition.

The club then communicated to all members that the facility will be shut as a “precautionary measure”. The premises will be thoroughly disinfected and sanitised. A decision on resumption of golf activities will be taken at a later date.

The club is making an effort to identify and inform the people who may have come in contact with the infected golfer - be it fellow members, caddies or club staff.

READ| Golf begins in Bengaluru post COVID-19 hiatus

Around a month ago, KGA and other golf clubs like Prestige Golfshire and Eagleton were among the first sports facilities in the city to reopen since the lockdown came into effect.

The clubs had secured permission from the state government to resume operations, and put in place several precautionary measures to keep golfers safe. At KGA, golf bags were sanitised on arrival, and caddies were educated about the safety protocols and given disposable gloves for use. Social distancing was implemented, and hygiene precautions were followed in the food and beverages area.

Prestige Golfshire and Eagleton, meanwhile, will continue to conduct golf activities as normal. Both clubs have safety measures in place, and see no cause for alarm. If anything, the clubs will tighten the already strict precautionary norms.