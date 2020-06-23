More Sports Golf Golf COVID-19: KGA member tests positive, golf activities suspended Around a month ago, KGA and other golf clubs like Prestige Golfshire and Eagleton were among the first sports facilities to reopen in Bengaluru. Ashwin Achal Bengaluru 23 June, 2020 20:47 IST Golfer Viraj Madappa in action at the TAKE Solutions Masters golf tournament at KGA in 2018. - FILE PHOTO/SUDHAKARA JAIN Ashwin Achal Bengaluru 23 June, 2020 20:47 IST Karnataka Golf Association (KGA) suspended golf activities and shut the club premises here after a member tested positive for COVID-19. A KGA official stated that the member played a round of golf at KGA on June 13. He tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.The member’s family contacted KGA and informed them of his condition.The club then communicated to all members that the facility will be shut as a “precautionary measure”. The premises will be thoroughly disinfected and sanitised. A decision on resumption of golf activities will be taken at a later date.The club is making an effort to identify and inform the people who may have come in contact with the infected golfer - be it fellow members, caddies or club staff.READ| Golf begins in Bengaluru post COVID-19 hiatus Around a month ago, KGA and other golf clubs like Prestige Golfshire and Eagleton were among the first sports facilities in the city to reopen since the lockdown came into effect.The clubs had secured permission from the state government to resume operations, and put in place several precautionary measures to keep golfers safe. At KGA, golf bags were sanitised on arrival, and caddies were educated about the safety protocols and given disposable gloves for use. Social distancing was implemented, and hygiene precautions were followed in the food and beverages area.Prestige Golfshire and Eagleton, meanwhile, will continue to conduct golf activities as normal. Both clubs have safety measures in place, and see no cause for alarm. If anything, the clubs will tighten the already strict precautionary norms. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.