PSG awarded Ligue 1 title as French football season declared over

The football season in France has been declared over following a league vote on Thursday, with Paris Saint-Germain being named as champion.

PSG topped the Ligue 1 table by 12 points from Marseille when the season was suspended in mid-March because of the coronavirus outbreak, which has gone on to kill more than 24,000 people in France.

The league's announcement comes after French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Tuesday that “professional sports leagues, notably football, cannot restart” because of the risks linked to the pandemic.