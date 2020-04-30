Football Football PSG awarded Ligue 1 title as French football season declared over PSG topped the Ligue 1 table by 12 points from Marseille when the season was suspended in mid-March because of the coronavirus outbreak AFP PARIS 30 April, 2020 21:26 IST PSG players celebrating. (File Photo) - AFP AFP PARIS 30 April, 2020 21:26 IST The football season in France has been declared over following a league vote on Thursday, with Paris Saint-Germain being named as champion.PSG topped the Ligue 1 table by 12 points from Marseille when the season was suspended in mid-March because of the coronavirus outbreak, which has gone on to kill more than 24,000 people in France.ALSO READ|How Liverpool conquered the FIFA Club World CupThe league's announcement comes after French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Tuesday that “professional sports leagues, notably football, cannot restart” because of the risks linked to the pandemic. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos