Dietmar Hamann: Liverpool does not need Timo Werner

Dietmar Hamann does not believe Liverpool needs to splash out on in-demand RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

Germany international Werner reportedly favours a move to Anfield at the end of the season.

The prolific 24-year-old forward, who has scored 21 goals in 25 Bundesliga games in the 2019-20 campaign, is believed to have a €60million release clause that expires in June.

Former Liverpool midfielder Hamann has questioned how Werner would fit into Jurgen Klopp's side, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino proving to be such a formidable front three.

Hamann told The Football Show on Sky Sports on Thursday: "I'm not too sure [about it]. Today in the papers, they're saying that he doesn't want to go to Bayern Munich.

"He's always expressed how fond he is of Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, the club that he maybe wants to join.

"But the thing with Liverpool is you've probably got the best front three in world football.

"If you play out wide for Liverpool, even though the full-backs like to go on the overlap, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are both very tricky players, they are very skilful and Werner is not that type of player.

"His biggest asset by far is his pace and if I watch games now, even at Anfield, with Liverpool being so superior to most teams, most of them sit back and if you deny Werner space, he's a lot less effective.

"If you look at his goal record for Leipzig, his goals this season has been outstanding, but they like to play on the counter-attack and they're not really a possession team. I don't think he's got the trickery to play out wide as Mane and Salah have.

"Then if you look at Roberto Firmino's position, I think the way they are set up, you almost need a Teddy Sheringham-type player like Firmino is to link things up. He's not really one who goes in behind the back four, he likes to come short and bring Salah and Mane into the play so I just don't know where he would play.

"I don't think he is a wide player, I think he is best through the middle and I just don't know where he should or would be.

"On the other hand, the Africa Cup of Nations – if it goes ahead – will be early next year so Mane and Salah might be away for four to six weeks and that's probably one thing Liverpool have got in the back of their minds.

"I'm sure there are players out there who will help Liverpool more next season than Werner."