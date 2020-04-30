David Robertson and family could be heading home - Sandeep Chattoo

Real Kashmir head coach David Robertson and his family may soon be on their way back to Scotland after a prolonged wait.

Robertson has been contacted by the British High Commission and told to be on standby.

Real Kashmir co-owner Sandeep Chattoo on Thursday told PTI that the British High Commission in New Delhi had told Robertson to wait for three days as efforts were being made to secure a transit permit to Amritsar for them. The national lockdown is set to end on May 3.

“The British High Commission called up yesterday and told David and his family to be on standby. It said it will get back to them after three days on whether a transit permit to go to Amritsar can be arranged,” Chattoo said from Srinagar.

Robertson, his wife Kim, and son Mason, who plays for the club, have been staying at a hotel in Srinagar - the CH2 hotel, owned by Chattoo - ever since lockdown was enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“There are chartered flights operating from Amritsar to U.K. If they get a transit permit, they will go back home. But it is still not 100 per cent certain, we are hoping they get the permit as soon as possible so that they can go back home,” Chattoo added.

Asked how long Robertson will have to wait, Chattoo said, “I am hoping they will be home in one or two weeks.”

With his mother undergoing chemotherapy in Aberdeen, Robertson and his family have been anxious to go back home. Also staying with them at the Srinagar hotel are the club’s other foreign players - captain Loveday Enyinnaya, Kallum Higginbotham, Aaron Katebe, Bazie Armand, Gnohere Krizo and two members of Robertson’s support staff.