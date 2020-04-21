Real Kashmir provides PPE kits, masks to health and sanitation workers

Real Kashmir FC (RKFC) has come forward to help the frontline medical professionals and sanitation workers in Srinagar and parts of Jammu & Kashmir by providing 500 PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits, 50,000 masks, 3,000 sanitizers and 8,000 gloves.

RKFC carried out the distribution drive with the help of district administration and the local army of J&K to the hospitals directly.

“This is a small token of gesture to the massive efforts being undertaken by the Srinagar district administration...I am aware of the fact that this humble offer of contribution in our fight against the pandemic may be a drop in the ocean but at this critical period we all should come forward and help in whatever way we can.” said Sandeep Chattoo, co-founder of Real Kashmir FC.

"With the threat due to the pandemic looming large over the entire globe, what worries me is safety of our health workers, who are the frontline warriors in this fight. We at the RKFC salute these doctors, nurses and other health care workers who have been working selflessly and relentlessly even at the peril of putting their lives at risk.” he added.

RKFC also gave 150 Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits, 3,000 gloves and 15,000 surgical masks to the District administration. Earlier, it had handed over 150 Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits and 10,000 surgical face masks to army at the BB Cantonment for use at the 92 Base hospital.