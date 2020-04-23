ICC: Future Tours Programme till 2023 to be collectively reviewed

The Future Tours Programme, disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and which runs until 2023, will have to be collectively reviewed to reschedule as much of the cricket lost as possible, the International Cricket Council stated via a media release after its Chief Executive Committee meeting on Thursday.

Chief Executives from cricket boards of 12 full-member nations and three Associate nations met via conference call to consider the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sport.

The committee was updated on the contingency planning for the T20 World Cup scheduled for later this year and the women's World Cup in 2021. The planning for these events are ongoing.

The release stated: “Discussions and decisions on this and the future of both the World Test Championship and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League will be held at a later date when there is a greater understanding of the impact of the cricket that has been lost on the competitions.”

'Importance of responsible decisions'

In the meeting, all representatives updated others about the situation in their countries.

Commenting on the meeting, ICC CEO Manu Sawhney said: “We agreed on the importance of taking well informed, responsible decisions in relation to the resumption of international cricket.”

Dr. Peter Hardcourt, chair of the ICC medical committee, provided a general medical update to the meeting. He admitted there was a lot to learn about COVID-19, and said the medical committee was working with member medical representatives “to build a comprehensive picture of the issues cricket is facing.”