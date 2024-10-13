MagazineBuy Print

Tendulkar to inspire young athletes and sports fans in Texas

The clinic, to be hosted at the University of Texas at Dallas, aims to motivate aspiring cricketers and promote the sport at the grassroots level in the U.S.

Published : Oct 13, 2024 14:59 IST , Houston (USA) - 2 MINS READ

PTI
File image of former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023 Final between India and Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
File image of former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023 Final between India and Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Robert Cianflone
infoIcon

File image of former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023 Final between India and Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Robert Cianflone

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar is set to inspire young athletes during his much-anticipated visit to Texas, where he will lead a special cricket clinic as part of the National Cricket League finals weekend.

The clinic, to be hosted at the University of Texas at Dallas, aims to motivate aspiring cricketers and promote the sport at the grassroots level in the U.S.

“Cricket has given me so much, and now it’s my turn to give back,” Tendulkar said ahead of the event slated for Sunday morning.

“I’m excited to meet these young players and show them that with hard work and passion, anything is possible.” In addition to the clinic, Tendulkar, who made waves with his recent appearance at the iconic TX-OU football game, will also be a special guest at the Dallas Cowboys game on Sunday, further highlighting his high-profile engagement in the U.S. sports scene.

NCL Chairman Arun Agarwal emphasised the significance of Tendulkar’s involvement: “This is about more than cricket -- it’s about inspiring hope and dreams. Having someone of Sachin’s caliber mentoring these kids is a game-changer.”

The NCL’s finals weekend is more than just a cricket tournament. Alongside the matches, fans will enjoy cultural celebrations, live Bollywood performances, and nightly themes, ranging from honoring local heroes to promoting sustainability. The tournament will conclude on October 14 at UT Dallas.

With Tendulkar’s participation and the introduction of the innovative 60 Strikes format, designed to engage U.S. sports fans with a fast-paced version of cricket, the NCL is positioning itself as a key player in the growing popularity of cricket in America.

The NCL has attracted top cricketing talent, with icons like Sunil Gavaskar, Wasim Akram, and Sir Vivian Richards mentoring players.

This season also features stars like Shahid Afridi, Suresh Raina, Shakib Al Hasan, and Chris Lynn, making the NCL a premier event on the global cricket stage.

Headquartered in Dallas, the National Cricket League USA is revolutionising cricket in the U.S. with its innovative ‘Sixty Strikes’ format.

The event is endorsed by the ICC and supported by SEE Holdings.

