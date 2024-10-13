England captain Ben Stokes looks on course to return for the second Test against Pakistan, starting in Multan on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old had missed the first Test which England won under stand-in skipper Ollie Pope by an innings and 47 runs on Friday.

An England team spokesman said Stokes practised with the team on Sunday. If Stokes is declared fit, he is likely to replace Chris Woakes.

“Ben bowled about four overs at full pace today. He has done some high intensity running and had about a 45-minute batting session in the nets,” said the spokesman.

READ | India registers highest T20I total by full-member nation

“He will be assessed after today and a decision will be made on his availability over the course of the next 24 hours.”

England normally names its team two days before the start of a Test, but will wait until a final verdict on Stokes’s fitness on Monday before announcing its side.

Stokes tore his left hamstring while batting during the Hundred domestic competition in August which forced him to sit out of England’s 2-1 home series win over Sri Lanka last month, also led by Pope.

The third and final Test will be played in Rawalpindi from October 24.