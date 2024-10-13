MagazineBuy Print

SL vs WI Live Streaming Info 1st T20I: When and where to watch West Indies tour of Sri Lanka 2024?

SL vs WI: Sri Lanka and West Indies will face off in a three-match T20I series from Sunday. Here is how you can watch the matches live in India.

Published : Oct 13, 2024 16:36 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Sri Lanka‘s captain Charith Asalanka (L) and his West Indies‘ counterpart Rovman Powell pose with the Twenty20 trophy.
Sri Lanka‘s captain Charith Asalanka (L) and his West Indies‘ counterpart Rovman Powell pose with the Twenty20 trophy. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Sri Lanka and West Indies will face off in a three-match T20I International series, starting from Sunday at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

While Sri Lanka is coming off a 0-3 series defeat against India at home, the Windies, ranked No. 3 in the world, blanked South Africa 3-0 twice on either side of the T20 World Cup.

In the 15 T20Is that the two teams have met, Sri Lanka has emerged victorious in eight matches, while West Indies has won seven games.

However, the last time they clashed in the shortest format of the game was back during the 2021 T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi. Sri Lanka had won that game by 20 runs.

SL vs WI 1st T20I - Match Details

When will SL vs WI 1st T20I take place?

The first T20I between Sri Lanka and West Indies will be held on Sunday, October 13.

Where will SL vs WI 1st T20I be held?

The first T20I between Sri Lanka and West Indies will be held at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

What time will SL vs WI 1st T20I start?

The first T20I between Sri Lanka and West Indies will begin at 7 PM IST.

What time will the toss take place for SL vs WI 1st T20I?

The toss for the first T20I between Sri Lanka and West Indies will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Where will SL vs WI 1st T20I be telecast live in India?

The first T20I between Sri Lanka and West Indies will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where will SL vs WI 1st T20I be streamed live in India?

The first T20I between Sri Lanka and West Indies will be streamed live on the FanCode and SonyLIV app and website in India.

THE SQUADS
SRI LANKA
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Charith Asalanka (c), Avishka Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Kamindu Mendis, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nuwan Thushara.
WEST INDIES
Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Alick Athanaze, Rovman Powell (c), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Fabian Allen, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Springer, Terrance Hinds, Shamar Joseph.

