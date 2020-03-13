IPL 2020 likely to be postponed amid coronavirus fears

The IPL 2020, scheduled to begin from March 29, is likely to be postponed to April 15 and will be held behind closed doors to tackle the growing threat of the Coronavirus. The final call will be taken by the tournament's governing council.

The fate of the IPL had been up for discussion with the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) as a pandemic. Earlier, the participation of overseas players was in doubt after the Indian government suspended all visas - except diplomatic, official, employment and certain other kinds - until April 15. The foreign players and coaches visiting India for sports events such as the IPL are granted a B-Sports visa, which aren't exempted either.

On Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced that the Government will ban IPL 2020 in the wake of coronavirus. The Ministry of External Affairs had earlier advised the BCCI not to go ahead with the Indian Premier League (IPL) “at this time” but left it to the discretion of the board.

“There have been conflicting advisories from various quarters, so on Saturday, we will sit down with all the stakeholders and take a holistic approach for deciding the future course of action,” BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal had told Sportstar on Thursday.

While Dhumal confirmed that representatives of all eight franchisees along with those from the broadcaster have been invited for the meeting, he said it would be premature to discuss overseas players’ participation.