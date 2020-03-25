Tennis Tennis Coronavirus: Federer to donate one million Swiss francs to vulnerable families Roger Federer has pledged to donate one million Swiss francs to help the most vulnerable families in his homeland during the coronavirus pandemic. Peter Hanson 25 March, 2020 18:28 IST Swiss star Roger Federer - Getty Images Peter Hanson 25 March, 2020 18:28 IST Roger Federer has pledged to donate one million Swiss francs to help the most vulnerable families in his homeland during the coronavirus pandemic. The 20-time grand slam champion said the donation he and his wife Mirka made is "just a start" and urged others to help those most in need during the COVID-19 crisis. Switzerland has 10,456 confirmed cases of the virus, with 145 people having died. In a typically classy post, Federer wrote on Instagram post: "These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind. "Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss Francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland. "Our contribution is just a start. We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay healthy!" The ATP Tour has cancelled all tennis through to June 7, wiping out the clay-court season. View this post on Instagram These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind. Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss Francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland. Our contribution is just a start. We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay healthy! Dies sind herausfordernde Zeiten für uns alle und niemand sollte zurückgelassen werden. Mirka und ich haben beschlossen, persönlich eine Million Schweizer Franken für die am stärksten gefährdeten Familien in der Schweiz zu spenden. Unser Beitrag ist nur ein Anfang. Wir hoffen, dass sich andere anschließen, um noch mehr bedürftige Familien zu unterstützen. Gemeinsam können wir diese Krise überwinden! Bleibt gesund! Nous vivons une période difficile pour nous tous et personne ne doit être laissé pour compte. Mirka et moi avons décidé de personnellement faire don d'un million de francs suisses aux familles les plus défavorisées en Suisse. Notre contribution n'est qu'un début. Nous espérons que d'autres se joindront à nous pour aider encore plus de familles dans le besoin. Ensemble, nous pouvons surmonter cette crise! Restez en bonne santé! A post shared by Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) on Mar 25, 2020 at 4:33am PDT Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos