Cricket Cricket Cricketers' Foundation extends financial support to retired umpires The trust that supports retired umpires, coaches and groundsmen raised funds worth Rs. 4 lakhs to help the retired umpires during the COVID-19 pandemic. Team Sportstar CHENNAI 21 May, 2020 14:12 IST Cricketers' Foundatiion has launched an initiative to help retired umpires. - AFP Team Sportstar CHENNAI 21 May, 2020 14:12 IST The Cricketers' Foundation has extended financial support to twenty retired umpires who served Mumbai cricket. The trust that supports retired umpires, coaches and groundsmen raised funds worth Rs. 4 lakhs to help the retired umpires during the COVID-19 pandemic, that has affected livelihood. Veteran journalist Makarand Waingankar, the trust's chairman informed that each individual has received an amount of Rs.20,000. The umpires expressed their gratitude upon receiving the amount, a release stated. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos