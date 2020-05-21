Cricket

Cricketers' Foundation extends financial support to retired umpires

The trust that supports retired umpires, coaches and groundsmen raised funds worth Rs. 4 lakhs to help the retired umpires during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CHENNAI 21 May, 2020 14:12 IST

Cricketers' Foundatiion has launched an initiative to help retired umpires.   -  AFP

The Cricketers' Foundation has extended financial support to twenty retired umpires who served Mumbai cricket.

The trust that supports retired umpires, coaches and groundsmen raised funds worth Rs. 4 lakhs to help the retired umpires during the COVID-19 pandemic, that has affected livelihood.

Veteran journalist Makarand Waingankar, the trust's chairman informed that each individual has received an amount of Rs.20,000.

The umpires expressed their gratitude upon receiving the amount, a release stated.

