Hockey India makes it mandatory for players to download Aarogya Setu app

Hockey India has made it mandatory for all players and staff of member associations to download the government’s Aarogya Setu app in order to be eligible for tournaments, according to a report published in The Indian Express on Thursday.

On April 2, the AarogyaSetu app — for pan-India use and available in 11 languages — was launched as the main contact tracing technology endorsed by the Central government. However, the Covid-19 tracker has come under scrutiny for privacy-related issues.

Hockey India has said the app will be used to check the participant’s health status and only those who are ‘safe’ or ‘low risk’ will be allowed to take part in tournaments, when they begin post-pandemic.’ “Before leaving for the upcoming event, all players and staff must review their status on ‘Aarogyasetu’ and travel only when the app shows ‘safe’ or ‘low risk’ status,” the document reads.

“Member Units are advised that in case the App shows a message that a person has a moderate or high risk calculated on the basis of Bluetooth proximity, he/she should not travel to attend the event.”

Meanwhile, Hockey India has also drawn up a list of competitions both for the senior men and women’s teams in the run-up to next year’s Tokyo Olympics. The detailed plan involves playing a number of matches against top teams in the world.