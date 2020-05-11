More Sports Hockey Hockey Short high-intensity drills key to maintaining fitness during lockdown: Arkell The Indian Men's team has had scientific advisor Robin Arkell by their side, helping maintain their fitness in the absence of on-field activities. PTI 11 May, 2020 21:14 IST The members of the Indian men’s hockey team have been confined to their rooms at the SAI South Centre here since the lockdown started on March 25. (File photo) - Hockey India PTI 11 May, 2020 21:14 IST Short but high-intensity drills have been instrumental in keeping the Indian men’s hockey players fit during the ongoing coronavirus-forced national lockdown, said the team’s scientific advisor Robin Arkell.The members of the Indian men’s hockey team have been confined to their rooms at the SAI South Centre here since the lockdown started on March 25.And Arkell has been by their side constantly during this entire period, guiding them on self training drills to keep their body fit in the absence of on-field activities.READ: Narinder Batra gets extension as FIH president “I have tried to keep the fitness schedules short as far as duration is concerned, but I have ensured that the players are carrying out high-intensity exercises,” the South African trainer said during a live workout session on Instagram alongside Indian team’s second goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak.“At the moment, the fitness schedule is a bit relaxed since the players are not playing matches. I think it’s important to keep hydrated and maintain a balanced diet throughout the day as well,” Arkell said.Pathak, who completed all the exercises swiftly, said he enjoyed the ‘short and sweet’ training session.“It was fantastic to do our fitness drills on an Instagram live. I hope the fans enjoyed it and will be motivated to do some of our exercises. Robin devised a short and sweet workout plan for today,” he said.“There were some high-intensity exercises and I am glad I could help Robin explain how and why we do certain workout drills.”Watch the full interaction here : View this post on Instagram Sneak peek into Senior Men’s current training schedule during #COVID19. . #IndiaKaGame A post shared by Hockey India (@hockeyindia) on May 11, 2020 at 4:13am PDT Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos