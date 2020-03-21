Football Football Napoli to return to training despite coronavirus warnings Damiano Tommasi's words of warning will not prevent Napoli from returning to training next week. Peter Thompson 21 March, 2020 04:56 IST Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso - Getty Images Peter Thompson 21 March, 2020 04:56 IST Napoli will return to training next week despite being warned it would be dangerous with Italy in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.There has been no sport in Italy since March 9 as a result of the spread of COVID-19.The virus has killed 4,032 in the country, more than any other nation, with the north particularly hard hit. READ: Coronavirus: Romelu Lukaku struggling with self-isolation Damiano Tommasi, president of the Italian Players' Union (AIC), stated it would be dangerous for players to return to work with a lockdown still imposed.Yet Cagliari will train with players split into groups on Monday and Napoli will be back on the training field two days later. "SSC Napoli announces that the team will resume training at the Technical Center on Wednesday 25 March with a morning session." the club stated on Friday.Lazio is also reportedly preparing to train next week. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos