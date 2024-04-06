MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NEUFC vs KBFC, ISL 2023-24, Live streaming info: When, where to watch NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters?

NorthEast United FC is winless in its last five meetings with Kerala Blasters, having drawn twice and lost thrice in the process.

Published : Apr 06, 2024 07:09 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: The reverse fixture between the two sides at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi this season ended in a 1-1 draw.
FILE PHOTO: The reverse fixture between the two sides at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi this season ended in a 1-1 draw. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The reverse fixture between the two sides at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi this season ended in a 1-1 draw. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media

Kerala Blasters FC will take on NorthEast United FC on April 6, at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, hoping to regain momentum before the final leg of the season commences, having already qualified for the playoffs.

The Yellow Army had a stellar first half of the campaign that put it in a strong position to finish in the top six. Head coach Ivan Vukomanovic has now taken the club into the playoffs in all three seasons that he has been at the helm.

With three losses and a draw in its last five matches, it has dropped 11 points out of a possible 15. It lost to East Bengal FC by 4-2 in Kochi in its previous encounter. On the other hand, the Highlanders is in the penultimate spot with 20 points but still has nine of them to play for in the remaining three games.

PREVIEW | NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2023-24: KBFC keen to regain rhythm before playoffs as it takes on NEUFC

Head-to-Head
Played: 19
Kerala Blasters FC: 8
NorthEast United FC: 4
Draws: 7

LIVE STREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match start?
The Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC will kick off at 7:30 PM IST, on Saturday, April 6, at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.
Where to watch the NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match?
The match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

Related stories

Related Topics

Kerala Blasters /

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian Super League /

NorthEast United FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan SG, ISL 2023-24 LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch PFC v MBSG?
    Team Sportstar
  2. NEUFC vs KBFC, ISL 2023-24, Live streaming info: When, where to watch NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Candidates 2024 Points Table: Vidit, Gukesh among joint leaders after Round 2
    Team Sportstar
  4. Candidates 2024, Round 2: Vidit stuns Nakamura, Gukesh beats Praggnanandhaa; Vaishali loses to Zhongyi
    Team Sportstar
  5. Candidates 2024: Gukesh edges past Praggnanandhaa in Round two
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan SG, ISL 2023-24 LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch PFC v MBSG?
    Team Sportstar
  2. NEUFC vs KBFC, ISL 2023-24, Live streaming info: When, where to watch NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters?
    Team Sportstar
  3. NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2023-24: KBFC keen to regain rhythm before playoffs as it takes on NEUFC
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG looks to remain in hunt for Shield with win over Punjab FC in closed-door match
    PTI
  5. ISL 2023-24: Poor scheduling might destroy teams even before playoffs, says Kerala Blasters coach Vukomanovic
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan SG, ISL 2023-24 LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch PFC v MBSG?
    Team Sportstar
  2. NEUFC vs KBFC, ISL 2023-24, Live streaming info: When, where to watch NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Candidates 2024 Points Table: Vidit, Gukesh among joint leaders after Round 2
    Team Sportstar
  4. Candidates 2024, Round 2: Vidit stuns Nakamura, Gukesh beats Praggnanandhaa; Vaishali loses to Zhongyi
    Team Sportstar
  5. Candidates 2024: Gukesh edges past Praggnanandhaa in Round two
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment