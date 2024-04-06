NEUFC vs KBFC, ISL 2023-24, Live streaming info: When, where to watch NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters?

Kerala Blasters FC will take on NorthEast United FC on April 6, at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, hoping to regain momentum before the final leg of the season commences, having already qualified for the playoffs.

The Yellow Army had a stellar first half of the campaign that put it in a strong position to finish in the top six. Head coach Ivan Vukomanovic has now taken the club into the playoffs in all three seasons that he has been at the helm.

With three losses and a draw in its last five matches, it has dropped 11 points out of a possible 15. It lost to East Bengal FC by 4-2 in Kochi in its previous encounter. On the other hand, the Highlanders is in the penultimate spot with 20 points but still has nine of them to play for in the remaining three games.

Head-to-Head Played: 19 Kerala Blasters FC: 8 NorthEast United FC: 4 Draws: 7

