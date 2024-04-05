MagazineBuy Print

NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2023-24: KBFC keen to regain rhythm before playoffs as it takes on NEUFC

Kerala Blasters FC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic has now taken the club into the playoffs in all three seasons that he has been at the helm.

Published : Apr 05, 2024 22:36 IST

Team Sportstar
Kerala Blasters has not kept a clean sheet in its last eight matches, and failing to do so once again will result in its longest such run in the competition’s history.
Kerala Blasters has not kept a clean sheet in its last eight matches, and failing to do so once again will result in its longest such run in the competition's history.
infoIcon

Kerala Blasters has not kept a clean sheet in its last eight matches, and failing to do so once again will result in its longest such run in the competition’s history. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media

Kerala Blasters FC will take on NorthEast United FC on April 6, at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, hoping to regain momentum before the final leg of the season commences, having already qualified for the playoffs.

The Yellow Army had a stellar first half of the campaign that put it in a strong position to finish in the top six. Head coach Ivan Vukomanovic has now taken the club into the playoffs in all three seasons that he has been at the helm.

With three losses and a draw in its last five matches, it has dropped 11 points out of a possible 15. It lost to East Bengal FC by 4-2 in Kochi in its previous encounter. On the other hand, the Highlanders is in the penultimate spot with 20 points but still has nine of them to play for in the remaining three games.

ALSO READ | ISL 2023-24: Poor scheduling might destroy teams even before playoffs, says Kerala Blasters coach Vukomanovic

Realistically, it still can qualify for the playoffs, and that hope should keep it going especially against an out-of-form Kerala Blasters FC. However, it was handed a 4-1 humbling by Mumbai City FC in its last game, and it will be interesting to see the road to recovery that the Highlanders undertake to bounce back from that loss.

NEUFC is winless in its last five meetings with Kerala Blasters FC, having drawn twice and lost thrice in the process. It has not won any of its last three games in the ISL, losing twice on a trot.

KBFC drew once and lost thrice in the team’s last four ISL clashes. It has not kept a clean sheet in its last eight matches, and failing to do so once again will result in its longest such run in the competition’s history.

