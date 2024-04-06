Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 19 of the IPL 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.
Here are the live streaming and telecast details:
Where will the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru be played?
The IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
When will the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru be played?
The IPL 2024 match between the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be played on April 6, 2024.
What time will the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru start?
The IPL 2024 match between the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will start at 7:30 PM IST.
What time will the toss between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru happen?
The toss of the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
Which TV channel will broadcast Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru match on April 6?
The IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.
How can one watch the live streaming of Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match online?
The IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
Latest on Sportstar
- RR vs RCB Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match
- RR vs RCB, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record; overall stats, highest run-getters, wicket-takers
- Mohammedan Sporting in ISL? Another Kolkata club to follow East Bengal and Mohun Bagan in top division of Indian football
- Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan SG, ISL 2023-24 LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch PFC v MBSG?
- NEUFC vs KBFC, ISL 2023-24, Live streaming info: When, where to watch NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE