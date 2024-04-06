MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

RR vs RCB Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match

RR vs RCB IPL 2024: Get the live streaming info as Rajasthan Royals takes on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 19 of the IPL 2024 in Jaipur.

Published : Apr 06, 2024 07:19 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
RCB player Virat Kohli (left) with Rajasthan Royals player Shimron Hetmyer (right) during a practice session.
RCB player Virat Kohli (left) with Rajasthan Royals player Shimron Hetmyer (right) during a practice session. | Photo Credit: RV MOORTHY/ The Hindu
infoIcon

RCB player Virat Kohli (left) with Rajasthan Royals player Shimron Hetmyer (right) during a practice session. | Photo Credit: RV MOORTHY/ The Hindu

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 19 of the IPL 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

Where will the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

When will the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru be played?

The IPL 2024 match between the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be played on April 6, 2024.

What time will the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru start?

The IPL 2024 match between the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will start at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru happen?

The toss of the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru match on April 6?

The IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match online?

The IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

IPL /

Royal Challengers Bengaluru /

Rajasthan Royals

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs RCB Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  2. RR vs RCB, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record; overall stats, highest run-getters, wicket-takers
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohammedan Sporting in ISL? Another Kolkata club to follow East Bengal and Mohun Bagan in top division of Indian football
    Team Sportstar
  4. Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan SG, ISL 2023-24 LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch PFC v MBSG?
    Team Sportstar
  5. NEUFC vs KBFC, ISL 2023-24, Live streaming info: When, where to watch NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. RR vs RCB Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  2. RR vs RCB, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record; overall stats, highest run-getters, wicket-takers
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Markram, Abhishek guide Sunrisers Hyderabad to comfortable six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings
    V.S. Aravind
  4. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after SRH vs CSK: Sunrisers Hyderabad climbs to fifth place with six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after SRH vs CSK: Kohli at the top; Abhishek Sharma enters most runs list
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs RCB Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  2. RR vs RCB, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record; overall stats, highest run-getters, wicket-takers
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohammedan Sporting in ISL? Another Kolkata club to follow East Bengal and Mohun Bagan in top division of Indian football
    Team Sportstar
  4. Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan SG, ISL 2023-24 LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch PFC v MBSG?
    Team Sportstar
  5. NEUFC vs KBFC, ISL 2023-24, Live streaming info: When, where to watch NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment