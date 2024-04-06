MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan SG, ISL 2023-24 LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch PFC v MBSG?

Mohun Bagan SG is a force to reckon with on the road, having garnered 22 points in its away matches so far, which will keep Punjab FC on its toes in this encounter.

Published : Apr 06, 2024 07:10 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Players of Punjab FC warm up before an Indian Super League match.
Players of Punjab FC warm up before an Indian Super League match. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media
infoIcon

Players of Punjab FC warm up before an Indian Super League match. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media

Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) would look to bounce back from its previous defeat and remain in the hunt for a top-spot finish in the Indian Super League (ISL) when it faces Punjab FC behind closed doors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday.

The Mariners lost their previous match to Chennaiyin FC 2-3 at home, significantly denting its hopes of catching up with table-topper Mumbai City FC. Similarly, Odisha FC defeated Punjab FC 3-1, which has complicated matters for both these teams.

Still, with 39 points from 19 games, Mohun Bagan has a realistic chance of surpassing Mumbai City FC for the League Winners Shield title. Mohun Bagan is a force to reckon with on the road, having garnered 22 points in its away matches so far, which will keep Punjab FC on its toes in this encounter.

Punjab FC has not won any of its last three games at home, and a failure to get three points here will result in the team’s longest-ever winless run there in the ISL.

FORM GUIDE

  • Punjab FC - W L W D L
  • Mohun Bagan Super Giant - D W W W L

TEAM TALK

“We are going to play one of the great clubs and the strongest team presently tomorrow. According to that, we will make plans for tomorrow, but we will be focused in our game plan primarily,” Punjab FC assistant coach Sankarlal Chakraborty said in the pre-match press conference.

ALSO READ: Poor scheduling might destroy teams even before playoffs, says Kerala Blasters coach Vukomanovic

“As professionals, we need to always keep winning, and keep pushing to get our results for the season,” Mohun Bagan Super Giant assistant coach Manuel Perez said in context of the importance of this match for the Mariners.

PUNJAB FC VS MOHUN BAGAN SUPER GIANT H2H

  • Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3-1 Punjab FC
  • Mohun Bagan Super Giant 2-0 Punjab FC
When and where will Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant be played?
The Indian Super League match between Punjab FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.
How to watch Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the ISL 2023-24?
The ISL 2023-24 game between Punjab FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be broadcast on Sports18 SD and HD. It can also be live streamed on JioCinema.

Related Topics

Punjab FC /

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan SG, ISL 2023-24 LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch PFC v MBSG?
    Team Sportstar
  2. NEUFC vs KBFC, ISL 2023-24, Live streaming info: When, where to watch NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Candidates 2024 Points Table: Vidit, Gukesh among joint leaders after Round 2
    Team Sportstar
  4. Candidates 2024, Round 2: Vidit stuns Nakamura, Gukesh beats Praggnanandhaa; Vaishali loses to Zhongyi
    Team Sportstar
  5. Candidates 2024: Gukesh edges past Praggnanandhaa in Round two
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan SG, ISL 2023-24 LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch PFC v MBSG?
    Team Sportstar
  2. NEUFC vs KBFC, ISL 2023-24, Live streaming info: When, where to watch NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters?
    Team Sportstar
  3. NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2023-24: KBFC keen to regain rhythm before playoffs as it takes on NEUFC
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG looks to remain in hunt for Shield with win over Punjab FC in closed-door match
    PTI
  5. ISL 2023-24: Poor scheduling might destroy teams even before playoffs, says Kerala Blasters coach Vukomanovic
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan SG, ISL 2023-24 LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch PFC v MBSG?
    Team Sportstar
  2. NEUFC vs KBFC, ISL 2023-24, Live streaming info: When, where to watch NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Candidates 2024 Points Table: Vidit, Gukesh among joint leaders after Round 2
    Team Sportstar
  4. Candidates 2024, Round 2: Vidit stuns Nakamura, Gukesh beats Praggnanandhaa; Vaishali loses to Zhongyi
    Team Sportstar
  5. Candidates 2024: Gukesh edges past Praggnanandhaa in Round two
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment