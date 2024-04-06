Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan SG, ISL 2023-24 LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch PFC v MBSG?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) would look to bounce back from its previous defeat and remain in the hunt for a top-spot finish in the Indian Super League (ISL) when it faces Punjab FC behind closed doors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday.

The Mariners lost their previous match to Chennaiyin FC 2-3 at home, significantly denting its hopes of catching up with table-topper Mumbai City FC. Similarly, Odisha FC defeated Punjab FC 3-1, which has complicated matters for both these teams.

Still, with 39 points from 19 games, Mohun Bagan has a realistic chance of surpassing Mumbai City FC for the League Winners Shield title. Mohun Bagan is a force to reckon with on the road, having garnered 22 points in its away matches so far, which will keep Punjab FC on its toes in this encounter.

Punjab FC has not won any of its last three games at home, and a failure to get three points here will result in the team’s longest-ever winless run there in the ISL.

FORM GUIDE

Punjab FC - W L W D L

Mohun Bagan Super Giant - D W W W L

TEAM TALK

“We are going to play one of the great clubs and the strongest team presently tomorrow. According to that, we will make plans for tomorrow, but we will be focused in our game plan primarily,” Punjab FC assistant coach Sankarlal Chakraborty said in the pre-match press conference.

“As professionals, we need to always keep winning, and keep pushing to get our results for the season,” Mohun Bagan Super Giant assistant coach Manuel Perez said in context of the importance of this match for the Mariners.

PUNJAB FC VS MOHUN BAGAN SUPER GIANT H2H

Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3-1 Punjab FC

Mohun Bagan Super Giant 2-0 Punjab FC