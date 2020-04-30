Coronavirus: Harry Kane salutes Captain Tom Moore on 100th birthday

England football skipper Harry Kane saluted war veteran Captain Tom Moore on Thursday as the fundraising hero celebrated his 100th birthday.

Captain Tom walked 100 laps of his garden in an effort to bring in money for the NHS Charities Together group, and a public rally behind his efforts saw the challenge raise over £30million.

He was made an honorary colonel to mark his birthday, which was marked with a Royal Air Force flypast and messages from the Queen and prime minister Boris Johnson.

Kane showed his support for the centenarian on Twitter, writing: "Happy birthday @captaintommoore! An incredible inspiration. Have a great day."

The England cricket team also declared Captain Tom an honorary member of its side, with former captain Michael Vaughan saying on BBC Breakfast: "We all want to welcome you, Captain Tom, to our team.

"As you celebrate a maiden century in the company of your family, enjoying the adulation and the affection of a nation, this is our way and our time, to say thank you."

Vaughan's fellow ex-England skipper Andrew Strauss spoke of the "incredible impact" made by the West Yorkshire-born former British Army man.

Responding to a message from an array of cricketers, Captain Tom said via Twitter: "What a privilege. Truly amazing to be made an Honorary Member of the England cricket team. Thank you @MichaelVaughan and @englandcricket for this very special honour."