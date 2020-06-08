Cricket Cricket MCA to wait and watch for resumption of cricket activity Cricket in Mumbai came to a grinding halt since second week of March due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. PTI Mumbai 08 June, 2020 21:56 IST The MCA Apex Council met at the MCA Lounge to discuss several issues. - Getty Images PTI Mumbai 08 June, 2020 21:56 IST The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) adopted a wait and watch approach for resumption of cricket activity as the number of positive cases of COVID-19 is still on the rise.Cricket in Mumbai came to a grinding halt since second week of March due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Mumbai is one of the worst affected cities as the number of positive cases shot past the 50,000 mark on Monday.The MCA Apex Council met on Monday at the MCA Lounge to discuss several issues. A few members joined through video conference.An Apex Council member told PTI that we will strictly follow the guidelines of the state government with regard to resumption of cricket activity and we will wait and watch on how things unfold. MCA defers Apex Council meeting “So in this period, where there is no activity, we will carry out renovation work of the stadium,” the member said.Presently, the Maharashtra government has allowed only individual activities like walking, jogging and cycling in Mumbai outside containment zones in their 'Mission Begin Again', but haven’t said anything on resumption of group activities.This means that the wait for the players to hit the ground gets even more longer.Also, the MCA decided to defer the decision on forming the ad-hoc Cricket Improvement Committee, which usually comprises three members, it was reliably learnt.It is also understood that the Committee did not fix the date of the Annual General Meeting. The MCA office, which is closed since March, will continue to remain closed till further notice. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos