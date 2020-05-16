PCB satisfied with biosecurity plan for England tour - report

Pakistan’s tour of England, scheduled for July, 2020, is likely to go ahead after talks held over biosecurity arrangements.

A final decision is yet to be made, however.

The Test series, consisting of three matches, will begin on August 5 and the subsequent T20 leg of the tour will conclude in early September, according to a report in The Telegraph.

Charter flights

Pakistan’s contingent – including more than 25 players for both Tests and T20s - will probably travel to the U.K. in early July via a charter flight to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19. There will be a temperature check on arrival and regular temperature checks and testing sites at grounds.

The team has also been assured of stay at a hotel near a ground to get acclimatised to the conditions before the first Test.

Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan said the Board was pleased with the planned precautions in place. “A lot of time and energy has gone into the plans. The attention to detail was impressive and we are satisfied that safety will be the number one priority at all times. We stand in solidarity with the ECB,” he was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.