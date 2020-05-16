Cricket Cricket PCB satisfied with biosecurity plan for England tour - report The tour, consisting of Tests and T20s, is likely to go ahead. Team Sportstar New Delhi 16 May, 2020 12:19 IST Pakistan last toured England in 2016. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar New Delhi 16 May, 2020 12:19 IST Pakistan’s tour of England, scheduled for July, 2020, is likely to go ahead after talks held over biosecurity arrangements.A final decision is yet to be made, however.The Test series, consisting of three matches, will begin on August 5 and the subsequent T20 leg of the tour will conclude in early September, according to a report in The Telegraph.Charter flightsPakistan’s contingent – including more than 25 players for both Tests and T20s - will probably travel to the U.K. in early July via a charter flight to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19. There will be a temperature check on arrival and regular temperature checks and testing sites at grounds.ALSO READ | Misbah defends axing of senior pacersThe team has also been assured of stay at a hotel near a ground to get acclimatised to the conditions before the first Test.Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan said the Board was pleased with the planned precautions in place. “A lot of time and energy has gone into the plans. The attention to detail was impressive and we are satisfied that safety will be the number one priority at all times. We stand in solidarity with the ECB,” he was quoted as saying by The Telegraph. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos