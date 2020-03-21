Juventus' Paulo Dybala tests positive for COVID-19

Paulo Dybala has confirmed testing positive for the new coronavirus.

The Juventus striker declared his diagnosis in a tweet, saying he and his partner, singer Oriana Sabatini have tested positive for COVID-19 but are doing well.

Hi everyone, I just wanted just to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive. Luckily we are in perfect conditions. Thanks for your messages. — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) March 21, 2020

Dybala is the third Juventus player after Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi to test positive for the virus.

(More details to follow)