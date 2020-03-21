Football

Juventus' Paulo Dybala tests positive for COVID-19

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala confirmed his COVID-19 diagnosis in a tweet on Saturday.

21 March, 2020 23:59 IST

Juventus' Paulo Dybala   -  Getty Images

Paulo Dybala has confirmed testing positive for the new coronavirus.

The Juventus striker declared his diagnosis in a tweet, saying he and his partner, singer Oriana Sabatini have tested positive for COVID-19 but are doing well.



Dybala is the third Juventus player after Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi to test positive for the virus.

