Juventus' Paulo Dybala tests positive for COVID-19

Team Sportstar
21 March, 2020 23:59 IST

Paulo Dybala has confirmed testing positive for the new coronavirus. The Juventus striker declared his diagnosis in a tweet, saying he and his partner, singer Oriana Sabatini have tested positive for COVID-19 but are doing well.

Hi everyone, I just wanted just to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive. Luckily we are in perfect conditions. Thanks for your messages.— Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) March 21, 2020

Dybala is the third Juventus player after Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi to test positive for the virus.

(More details to follow)